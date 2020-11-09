Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 9

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 175,000

At least 175,730 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,776 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported 825 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,639 new COVID-19 cases reported the day before — the highest new case count since July 31.

Twenty coronavirus-related deaths were reported Sunday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 13.1% as of Sunday. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

As of Sunday, 718 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms in South Carolina.

Upstate continues to see surge in cases

The Upstate region has seen a surge in new COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks.

A large portion of new cases reported Saturday were in Upstate counties. Greenville County reported the most, with 296 new cases. Spartanburg County reported 138 new cases, and Anderson County reported 88 new cases.

On Sunday, Greenville County again reported the most new cases, with 120. Spartanburg reported 66.

Officials warned Thursday that parts of the state are seeing rapid increases in key metrics, including in the Upstate. Daily case rates by population, the percentage of positive tests and hospitalizations have all risen since August.