Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 23

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

40 additional deaths reported

At least 160,384 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,526 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 971 new COVID-19 cases, up from 686 the day before.

Forty coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday, the highest daily death toll since Sept. 11.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 12.9% as of Thursday. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

On Thursday, 766 patients in South Carolina hospitals had COVID-19, including 185 in intensive care and 91 on ventilators.

USC cancels spring break to limit COVID-19 spread

The University of South Carolina announced it is canceling spring break to minimize the spread of COVID-19, and will instead grant students four “wellness days” over the course of the semester.

“We have all had to adapt during the pandemic, but the dedication of our faculty and students to our core mission of teaching and learning remains strong,” USC Provost William Tate said in a news release. “These changes will ensure we can offer students the rigorous, engaged education they have come to expect while further mitigating the threat COVID-19 continues to pose to communities around the globe.”

USC isn’t the first major university to nix traditional spring break due to the pandemic. Florida State, Ohio State, Baylor, Iowa State and several others have taken it off the calendar, as well.

McMaster urges COVID-19 compliance, won’t reinstate rules

Gov. Henry McMaster is urging South Carolina residents to follow coronavirus safety recommendations but said he will not reinstate any restrictions that were recently lifted for bars and restaurants, even though crowds have flooded such businesses in the absence of those rules.

“It’s not a question of more restrictions, it’s just a question of people following those that they know exist now and following the rules that have been — or the recommendations — that have been broadcast, discussed, explained ad infinitum since March,” McMaster said Wednesday.

McMaster said it would be too great of an economic burden to reimpose the restrictions.

“We must be open for business,” he said. “There’s a way to navigate this virus, but we must be open for business. South Carolina has never closed. We slowed down, but we have not stopped.”





