Patrol: Missouri man fatally run over in Kansas by truck

A Missouri man has died after being run over while trying to chase a rolling, driverless pickup truck and trailer, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. Thursday in a driveway off U.S. Highway 73, south of Atchison in northeastern Kansas, television station KAKE reported.

Investigators said David Richardson, 61, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was on foot chasing the runaway truck and trailer when the vehicle jackknifed and hit him.

Richardson died at the scene, the patrol said.