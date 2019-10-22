Anchorage high school finding success with no-phone policy

An Anchorage high school has adopted a no-cellphone policy to reduce distractions caused by the electronic devices.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Sunday that the 67 students at Lumen Christi are required to leave phones in designated shelves or plastic pockets in their homerooms.

Officials say students at the private, Catholic school still have access to laptops and tablets.

The school attempted varied phone policies in previous years but found students were still checking them during class breaks, lunch, bathroom visits, and in class under their desks.

Officials say students must relinquish their phones until the school day is over, unless teachers decide to incorporate the phones into lessons.

Principal Brian Ross says that since the policy was implemented "students are more engaged, focused and interactive in the classroom."