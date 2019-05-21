Volunteers seeking missing Hawaii woman turn to technology

Technology is becoming a vital element in the search for a woman who went missing in a rural Hawaii forest.

The Maui News reported Monday that volunteers searching for 35-year-old Amanda Heller are employing GPS devices and computers with live feeds and real-time data set up in the parking lot of the Makawao Forest Reserve on Maui.

Police say there is no evidence of foul play since Eller was last seen May 8, but they continue to investigate.

Eller is believed to be lost in the reserve near her home in Haiku, where her vehicle was found and friends say she liked to run and hike.

As the search entered Day 11 on Sunday, the focus was on filling portions of a live map with GPS search information.