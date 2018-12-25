Clashes erupt as Sudanese march on presidential palace

In this Friday Dec. 21, 2018 handout photo provided by a Sudanese activist, people pray in front of the bodies of 14-year old Mohammed Ismail and 10-year old Shawky Sadeq who were both killed during an anti-government protest, during their funeral procession, in Aba Island, on the White Nile, south of Khartoum, Sudan. (Sudanese Activist via AP) Sudanese Activist AP