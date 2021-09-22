Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mixed on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell 7 cents at $6.92 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 5 cents at $5.1550 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 2.75 cents at $5.3625 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up 2.25 cents at $12.6550 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .40 cent at $1.2260 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .20 cent at $1.5470 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell .45 cent at $.8470 a pound.