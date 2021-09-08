Business

NASA confirms Mars rover’s 1st rock sample grab, 40 to go

By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer

This Sept. 1, 2021 image provided by NASA shows the hole drilled by the Perseverance rover during its second sample-collection attempt in Mars' Jezero Crater. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
This Sept. 1, 2021 image provided by NASA shows the hole drilled by the Perseverance rover during its second sample-collection attempt in Mars' Jezero Crater. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP) AP
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.

NASA’s newest Mars rover has completed its first sample grab, tucking away the tube of rock for return to Earth.

The Perseverance rover team confirmed last week’s successful drilling and collection, after reviewing photos of the core sample. NASA wanted to be certain the sample was safe inside the titanium tube, before sharing the news Monday.

During Perseverance’s first sampling attempt in early August, the unexpectedly soft rock crumbled. Flight controllers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, sought out harder rock for the second try.

Perseverance arrived in February at Mars' Jezero Crater — a former lakebed and river delta — in search of rocks that could contain evidence of past Martian life. Future spacecraft will collect the specimens and deliver them to Earth a decade from now. The rover has more than 40 sample tubes.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Biochar ambassadors hope to save fire-ravaged Methow

September 08, 2021 3:13 AM

Business

Spinal device company, execs charged with bribing surgeons

September 08, 2021 3:13 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service