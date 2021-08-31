Ambarella: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 35 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The video-compression chipmaker posted revenue of $79.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, Ambarella said it expects revenue in the range of $88 million to $92 million.

Ambarella shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $103.63, a rise of 97% in the last 12 months.