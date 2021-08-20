Business

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. fell 6.75 cents at $7.2150 a bushel; Sep. corn lost 15.25 cents at $5.4125 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 10.25 cents at $4.99 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 20.50 cents at $13.10 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .40 cent at $1.2375 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was fell .15 cent at $1.5770 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .10 cent at $.8872 a pound.

