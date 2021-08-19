Business

Grains lower, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 9.75 cents at $7.2825 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 4.25 cents at $5.5650 a bushel; Sep. oats fell 9.25 cents at $4.8875 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 33.25 cents at $13.3050 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .52 cent at $1.2335 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was unchanged at $1.5785 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .40 cent at $.8882 a pound.

Business

