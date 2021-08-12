Business

Precision BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $21.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 36 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $68.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.7 million.

Precision BioSciences shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 56% in the last 12 months.

