EnerSys: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $43.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reading, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The maker of industrial batteries posted revenue of $814.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $815.1 million.

EnerSys shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $99.30, a climb of 34% in the last 12 months.