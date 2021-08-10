Grocery Outlet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Grocery Outlet (GO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $19.6 million.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 23 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The supermarket company selling discount, overstocked and closeout products posted revenue of $775.5 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $770.5 million.

Grocery Outlet shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $30.93, a decline of 30% in the last 12 months.