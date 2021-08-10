Business

Vishay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

MALVERN, Pa.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $93.2 million.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 61 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $819.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $810 million to $850 million.

Vishay shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 34% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Hemisphere Media: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 10, 2021 11:11 PM

Business

Aramark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

August 10, 2021 11:11 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service