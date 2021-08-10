Aramark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $32.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The provider of food, facilities and uniform services posted revenue of $2.98 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.03 billion.

Aramark shares have decreased slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 48% in the last 12 months.