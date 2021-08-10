Nautilus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $13.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The fitness products company posted revenue of $184.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $169.7 million.

Nautilus shares have dropped 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.37, a rise of 20% in the last 12 months.