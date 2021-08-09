RadNet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $2.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The operator of medical diagnostic imaging centers posted revenue of $333.9 million in the period.

RadNet expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.35 billion.

RadNet shares have increased 95% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.