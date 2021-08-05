Business
Duke Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $765 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.15 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.
The electric utility posted revenue of $5.76 billion in the period.
Duke Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.30 per share.
Duke Energy shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 17%. The stock has increased 26% in the last 12 months.
