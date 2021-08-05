Duke Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $765 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $5.76 billion in the period.

Duke Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.30 per share.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Duke Energy shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 17%. The stock has increased 26% in the last 12 months.