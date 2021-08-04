Rayonier: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $57.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wildlight, Florida-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The forest products company posted revenue of $291.4 million in the period.

Rayonier expects full-year earnings in the range of 51 cents to 57 cents per share.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Rayonier shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $35.60, a rise of 29% in the last 12 months.