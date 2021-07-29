Proofpoint: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $52.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 63 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The data security company posted revenue of $308.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $295.5 million.

Proofpoint shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $174.63, a rise of 40% in the last 12 months.