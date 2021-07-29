Durect: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Durect Corp. (DRRX) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $9.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.8 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $1.51. A year ago, they were trading at $1.97.