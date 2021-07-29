AssetMark Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $10 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Concord, California-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 36 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $128 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125.6 million.

AssetMark Financial shares have risen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $25.51, a fall of 7% in the last 12 months.