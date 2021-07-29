Business

Element Solutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $81.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The specialty chemical and printing products posted revenue of $586.6 million in the period.

Element Solutions shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $23.44, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

