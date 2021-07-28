Stock Yards: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.2 million.

The bank, based in Louisville, Kentucky, said it had earnings of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were $1 per share.

The holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. posted revenue of $58.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $57.4 million, beating Street forecasts.

Stock Yards shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 18% in the last 12 months.