Santander Consumer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.06 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $3.45.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The consumer finance company posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

Santander Consumer shares have climbed 86% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.