ADM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $712 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.33 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $22.93 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.2 billion.

ADM shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 18%. The stock has increased 39% in the last 12 months.