Centene: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Centene Corp. (CNC) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $535 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The healthcare company posted revenue of $31.03 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.13 billion.

Centene expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.05 to $5.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.33 billion to $12.53 billion.

Centene shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 8% in the last 12 months.