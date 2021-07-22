Heritage Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $32.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Olympia, Washington-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $64.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $62.6 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.8 million.

Heritage Financial shares have decreased 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 11% in the last 12 months.