BancorpSouth: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $75.5 million.

The Tupelo, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $301.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $282.1 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $263.9 million.

BancorpSouth shares have decreased 4.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $26.20, a rise of 16% in the last 12 months.