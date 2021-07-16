Amtrak train collides with semi in Mississippi, halting trip

An Amtrak passenger train from New Orleans to Chicago collided with a semi-trailer, damaging its engine and forcing it to terminate the route in Mississippi, the rail service said Friday.

The wreck involving City of New Orleans Train 58 happened Thursday night at a crossing south of the Jackson, Mississippi Amtrak station, Amtrak said in a statement.

There were were no reports of injuries among the 142 passengers or crew members onboard, the rail service said.

The trains — on what Amtrak calls the City of New Orleans route — operate daily between New Orleans and Chicago.