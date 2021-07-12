Business

Simulations Plus: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LANCASTER, Calif.

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $3.8 million.

The Lancaster, California-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share.

The maker of software used in pharmaceutical research posted revenue of $12.8 million in the period.

Simulations Plus shares have declined 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $53.45, a decline of 14% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Lawmakers eye special session on mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

July 12, 2021 8:05 PM

Business

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

July 12, 2021 8:05 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service