Desire to help homeless leads daughter, mom to job training

Geraldine Williams, 72, and her daughter, Cynthia Hadden, left, are photographed on July 6, 2021 in Fayetteville, N.C. Both have been given a second chance at life through a Fayetteville Technical Community College program for people who have trouble finding employment. (Andrew Craft/The Fayetteville Observer via AP) AP

Like many mothers, Cynthia Hadden has big aspirations to provide the best she can for her family. For her, that transferred into the idea of creating a tiny home community.

“I was like, ‘I want a tiny house, that’d be cool,‘” the mother of four said. “I was like ‘my kids could have their own room but it would be a house and all their junk would be in their house and not in my house.’”

With the idea in mind, Hadden, a Chicago native, didn’t know how to start and just kept looking up videos online. Then, her idea expanded.

“I decided that I was going to try to help the homeless at the same time,” she said. “So, now, I want to do tiny houses but like a village, so to speak, so they can all work together.”

Her tiny home community dreams led Hadden to Project Cumberland Grow, a job training and job-placement program at Fayetteville Technical Community College. She found the program through someone at a nail technology program she took before. She previously told she couldn’t get funding for the program but one of the coaches in the program saw her drive.

Hadden said Marvin Price, Jr., success coach for the program, noticed how much she wanted to be in the 11-week program and said her costs would be covered.

“He said ‘we’re going to pay for it if you have the passion for it,‘” she said. “I was like ‘I just want to do something good for our community,’ I just wanted to do some good. So, he was like ‘OK, I just wanted to know you had the passion for it and you weren’t going to waste the money.’”

The program is a little under a year old and started after receiving funding from the Golden LEAF Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works to increase economic opportunity in North Carolina.

“We focus on individuals that typically have barriers to employment due to backgrounds or criminal records,” said Marvin Price, Jr., success coach for the program. “We also focus or help individuals with long-term unemployment issues. They may have been applying for jobs but it hasn’t worked out for them in a while, so we provide them with opportunities as well.”

Hadden didn’t go through the program on her own; she was accompanied by her 72-year-old mother, Geraldine Williams, who has experience in construction.

“That was the best part,” Hadden said. “We were the only two females in the class, so a lot of the times we felt out of the loop because of the boys. They had their little chat or whatever and me and my mom, we’re just sitting there like ‘OK, we’ll just have our own conversation.”

The two said they learned a lot from being in the program.

“I enjoyed every minute of it,” Williams said. “I wanted to know more about how your houses are put together, the pipes, the whole system.”

Hadden wasn’t the only one happy to have her mother in the class, Price said.

“A lot of our instructors were really inspired by her ability to focus, do well on tests, testing scores were really, really good,” he said. “She actually got in there, hands-on, with all the trades that we provide. She was definitely an inspiration.”

To other people her age, Williams encourages them to keep learning and moving.

“I took it from a youngster, she told me ‘the Earth is always moving, even if you can’t feel it moving, it is always moving and everything around it moving. Once it stops, everything dies,’” she said. “I said ‘oh my God, I can’t be sitting around here on my back doing nothing. I need to get up and be trying to move, trying to find something out every single day.’”

Williams added that anyone her age should find something to do for three weeks, take a break and then find something else to do.

“Just get up and enjoy it,” she said.

The two and four others graduated from the program on June 23. They both earned certifications from the program in OSHA (standard safety), basic electrical, plumbing and HVAC.

The next cohort of the program began July 6. For more information on the program, visit its page on FTCC’s website or call Price at 910-678-9799.

Hadden and Williams moved to Fayetteville from Chicago about 13 years ago, drawn to the city by Hadden’s sister who already lived here and the absence of snow.

They plan to continue taking classes and learning as much as they can as they prepare to create a tiny home community for their family and the underprivileged. Hadden said that the community would be based in Harnett County.