Funding announced for road projects in 46 communities

Nearly $12 million will be made available to dozens of Kentucky communities for street and road repairs, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Beshear announced on Thursday that $11.8 million in discretionary transportation funding would go to support 177 projects in 33 counties and 13 cities. Projects include resurfacing deteriorating roads, storm drain work and a connector road for economic development in Bourbon County.

“One way we build a better Kentucky is by making our streets and roads better,” Beshear said. “This funding enables 46 cities and counties to upgrade pavements and improve local transportation infrastructure, which will directly benefit Kentuckians in these communities.”