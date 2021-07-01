Area closed after partial collapse of vacant Missouri hotel

The partial collapse of a vacant hotel in suburban Kansas City has led authorities to evacuate nearby businesses and apartments and close roads and sidewalks within 50 feet of the collapse.

A corner section of the former Royal Hotel in downtown Excelsior Springs collapsed onto the sidewalk around 3 p.m. Wednesday, officials said. No one was injured in the collapse.

The six-story brick building, erected more than 120 years ago in 1898, has been abandoned for about 20 years, officials said. It was scheduled to be demolished when the partial collapse happened, police said. City officials believe years of water leaking into the building from the roof led to the collapse.

Excelsior Springs is about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.