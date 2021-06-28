New spirits producer reviving old name with Kentucky venture

A startup spirits producer is reviving an old name as it plans to open a distillery at the same Kentucky site where whiskey was made starting in the late 1860s.

The new E.J. Curley distillery will be located at Camp Nelson in Jessamine County. It's at the same site as the original E.J. Curley & Co. operation.

Spirits production is scheduled to begin by May 2022, along with the opening of a tasting room. Company leaders say they expect to welcome more than 100,000 visitors annually.

The new distillery will offer two Kentucky mash bills that will reflect traditional bourbon whiskey, with plans to launch a first-of-its-kind Kentucky-blended international spirit, according to a news release announcing the project.

The company is reviving the E.J. Curley name, which dates back to the Civil War-era. After Prohibition, it was known as Kentucky River Distillery until it closed in the late 1960s-early 1970s, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.