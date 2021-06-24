Methode: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $31.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 81 cents.

The maker of electrical components for the auto and computer industries posted revenue of $301 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $122.3 million, or $3.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.09 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Methode said it expects revenue in the range of $285 million to $300 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $3.35 to $3.75 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion.

Methode shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 50% in the last 12 months.