Grains, livestock lower.

Grain futures were lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July was down 11.25 cents at $6.4725 a bushel; July corn was off 6 cents at $6.5725 a bushel; July oats dropped 4.75 cents at $3.61 a bushel; while July soybeans fell 24.25 cents at $13.6050 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .85 cent at $1.2225 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.08 cents at $1.5682 a pound; Jun. lean hogs lost 5.25 cents at 1.0005 a pound.