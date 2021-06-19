Fossil Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richardson, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 53 cents per share.

The watch and accessories maker posted revenue of $363 million in the period.

Fossil Group shares have climbed 48% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 12%. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.