Jabil: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $169.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the St Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $7.21 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.9 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Jabil expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.25 to $1.45. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.12.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7.3 billion to $7.9 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $6.88 billion.

Jabil expects full-year earnings to be $5.50 per share, with revenue expected to be $29.5 billion.

Jabil shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 12%. The stock has climbed 71% in the last 12 months.