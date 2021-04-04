Wichita man arrested after 2 shot at closed business

The owner of a closed pet treat factory in Wichita has been arrested after two males who entered the property were shot, Wichita police said.

Ken Thomas, 62, of Wichita was arrested after the shooting Friday night at the former TreatCo business, police spokesman Charley Davidson said. He faces possible charges of aggravated battery.

Officers responding to the shooting found a 19-year-old man who had been shot with shotgun pellets, Davidson said. While he was being treated at a hospital, a 17-year-old male who had also been shot with pellets arrived to seek treatment, he said.

Their injuries were not considered life threatening.

Davidson said investigators determined the two had entered the TreateCo property, where they were confronted by Thomas, who fired several shots at them.

The plant burned for more than a day last year, after two previous fires since 2011, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Federal, state and city health and environment officials visited the plant plant several times since the company arrived from Texas in 1996 for alleged environmental and employee violations.