Nine Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Nine Energy Services Inc. (NINE) on Monday reported a loss of $35.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.18 per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were $1.20 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 85 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $62 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $378.9 million, or $12.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $310.9 million.

The company's shares closed at $3.60. A year ago, they were trading at $2.16.