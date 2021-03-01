Nearly 600 Kentucky farm projects to share $5.9M

A total of $5.9 million in tobacco settlement funds will go to nearly 600 farm projects across Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission selected 592 projects in 86 counties to receive the funding, Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman said in a statement.

The funding goes to projects that seek to protect water quality and prevent soil erosion, the statement said. They include offering alternative water sources for livestock, grassed waterways and cover crops.

“These projects help their efforts to improve soil and water quality and will help keep farms productive,” Beshear said.