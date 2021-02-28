Tatis gets no-trade, hotel suite, right to buy luxury suite

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. runs during San Diego Padres spring training baseball practice Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Fernando Tatis Jr. gets a full no-trade provision through 2028 as part of his $330 million, 14-year contract with the San Diego Padres.

After that he will have the ability to block a trade to 13 teams for the remainder of the deal.

However, the 22-year-old Tatis already has two years of major league service, so if he remains in the major leagues he would acquire the right after 2028 to block trades under the collective bargaining agreement as a 10-year veteran who has been with his team for five years or longer.

His contract calls for a $10 million signing bonus payable within 30 days of approval of the contract by the commissioner's office and a $1 million salary this year, his last season before he would have been eligible for arbitration.

He gets $5 million in 2022, $7 million in 2023 and $11 million in 2024, the three seasons he would have been eligible for arbitration.

Tatis receives $20 million each in 2025 and 2026, the first two seasons after he would have become eligible for free agency, $25 million apiece in 2027 and 2028, and $36 million in each of the final six seasons.

He also gets a hotel suite on all road trips, and the right to purchase a premium luxury suite and four of the best available premium season tickets for all Padres' home games.

Tatis' deal, announced Feb. 22, exceeds in length the $325 million, 13-year agreement in November 2014 between Miami and Giancarlo Stanton, who was traded to the New York Yankees in December 2017, and the $330 million, 13-year contract ahead of the 2019 season between Philadelphia and Bryce Harper.

He has baseball's third-largest agreement by amount, trailing Mike Trout's $426.5 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels that started in 2019 and Mookie Betts' $365, 12-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers that begins this season.

Tatis will give up a percentage of his salary to a company called Big League Advance as part of a contract in which he accepted an up-front payment several years ago. While the details of Tatis' deal with the company are not known, a lawsuit filed by Francisco Mejía in 2018 said Mejia received $360,000 as part of agreements in which he agreed to repay the company 10% of future earnings. The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice.