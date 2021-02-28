2nd suspect caught after chase that wounded Georgia deputy

Both suspects accused of leading officers on a car chase that left a sheriff's deputy in south Georgia critically wounded have been captured, authorities said.

Troy Phillips, 40, was in custody as of Sunday afternoon, hours after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a manhunt was underway to locate him.

Brad Phillips, 41, had been arrested shortly after the chase, news outlets reported.

It started Saturday when a Seminole County deputy was trying to stop two suspects in a white Chevrolet pickup truck with a Florida tag for reckless driving, the GBI said.

A second deputy joined the pursuit and the suspects began to fire their guns from the truck, the GBI said. Deputies returned fire and continued to chase them into Decatur County, where more deputies joined the pursuit.

The suspects drove into a driveway and tried to get in to a home by shooting through the door, authorities said. The homeowner returned fire, and the suspects fled the residence.

One of the suspects then shot at a Decatur County deputy’s vehicle, striking and critically injuring the lawman.

The suspects later crashed in a wooded area. Brad Phillips was reportedly taken into custody at the scene. The GBI didn't say where Troy Phillips was captured Sunday.