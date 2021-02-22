Business

Helix Energy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.2 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The offshore oil and gas services contractor posted revenue of $159.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22.2 million, or 13 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $733.6 million.

Helix Energy shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.33, a fall of 40% in the last 12 months.

