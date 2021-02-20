Kelly urges FERC to investigate weather-related failures

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is urging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to investigate systemic failures during this month's weather emergency and to protect Kansans from demand-related price surges for natural gas and electricity.

A letter on Friday was signed by Kelly and members of the Kansas Corporation Commission. Kansas was among many states hit with snow, ice and bitter cold over the past two weeks. Kelly and the commission called on the FERC to examine the circumstances that led to reduced supply of natural gas.

The letter also urges the FERC to take actions to protect consumers and “ensure the integrity of natural gas price indices,” and to determine if additional steps need to be taken to ensure reliability in the future.

Kelly said her office will seek aid from the Biden administration and will encourage Congress to pass a stimulus package to provide relief for Kansas communities.