United Airlines CEO wants to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for employees — if other companies go along

United Airlines wants to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for its workforce, as long as it’s not the only company to do so, CEO Scott Kirby told employees at a virtual meeting Thursday.

“I think the right thing to do is for United Airlines, and for other companies, to require the vaccines and to make them mandatory,” he said, according to a transcript provided by the company.

If other companies start requiring the vaccine, Chicago-based United likely would be among the first to do so, Kirby said. But he doesn’t think the airline “will get away with” being the only company to require employees get the vaccine. “We need some others to show leadership,” he said.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has determined that employers can require workers to get the vaccine, though workers can decline due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief.

Several companies have said they will strongly encourage employees to get vaccinated, and in some cases offer incentives, but do not plan to make vaccines mandatory.

Among other airlines, American Airlines said it will encourage employees to get the vaccine but does not intend to make it mandatory unless vaccinations are required to enter certain destinations the airline travels to.

Delta Air Lines declined to comment on whether it would require a vaccine but said it is working with states to understand how employees will be prioritized in the vaccine distribution and it advocates front-line employees be considered essential workers.

Whether mandatory or not, airline employees could soon have access to the vaccine. Flight crew are among the essential workers eligible to receive it in Illinois’ next distribution phase, called 1b, which is expected to start Monday.

United is creating vaccination centers for employees at some airports where it has medical clinics, including O’Hare International Airport, though it’s unclear when inoculations will begin, said spokeswoman Leslie Scott.