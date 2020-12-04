Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Asia Today: Seoul enforces distancing rules amid fresh spike

The Associated Press

People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus exercise at a park at a park in Goyang, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Friday that 600 of the newly confirmed patients were domestically transmitted cases — nearly 80% of them in the densely populous Seoul area, which has been at the center of a recent viral resurgence.
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus exercise at a park at a park in Goyang, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Friday that 600 of the newly confirmed patients were domestically transmitted cases — nearly 80% of them in the densely populous Seoul area, which has been at the center of a recent viral resurgence. Ahn Young-joon AP
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea's capital on Saturday began enforcing stricter distancing rules as the country added nearly 600 new coronavirus cases for the second straight day.

The restrictions require large stores, gyms, movie theaters, barbershops and amusement parks to shut down after 9 p.m., and restaurants to provide only deliveries and takeouts after that time.

Public transportation will also be reduced after 9 p.m. in an aim to discourage unnecessary gatherings.

The 583 cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency brought the national caseload to 36,915, including 540 deaths.

The agency said 411 of the cases were from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where health officials are struggling to track infections tied to various places, including hospitals, churches, schools, saunas and gyms.

The country had reported 629 new cases on Friday, its highest daily jump in nine months.

