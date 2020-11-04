Democrat Joe Biden wins California’s 55 electoral votes

Joe Biden won California and its 55 electoral votes Tuesday, tightening the Democrats’ grip on the nation’s most populous state.

Biden had nearly 68% of the vote, with more than 9 million ballots counted about 30 minutes after the polls closed. California has voted for the Democratic presidential nominee in every election since 1992. Hillary Clinton trounced Trump by more than 4 million votes in 2016, and a similar result this year is expected to inflate Biden's numbers in the popular vote.

It was a strong rebuke of Trump by a state that has prided itself on being a bulwark against his policies, including filing more than 100 legal actions against his administration since he took office.

“If we continue under this administration, America will be a lost cause. We will lose hope,” said Harry Rochester, 40, a home care nurse from San Francisco who voted for Biden.

The election came under the pall of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 17,600 people in California so far, including Alameda County sheriff’s Deputy Oscar Rocha in July. His widow, Maureen Ennor-Rocha, cast her ballot for Trump on Tuesday.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“This is my first voting day without him, so I think that might be part of my anxiety,” she said. “We fly the blue line flag, we believe in protecting our police.”

Biden’s running mate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, made history as the first Black woman to be a vice presidential nominee for a major political party. She’s also the first Democrat from California to appear on a major party presidential ticket.

It’s been decades since the Republicans were the dominant party in California. Starting in 1952, the GOP won nine of 10 presidential elections and the state helped send Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan to the White House.

But when Bill Clinton defeated President George H.W. Bush in 1992, it started a streak that has now reached eight straight victories for the Democrats, including Biden.

California Republicans were more focused on reclaiming some U.S. House seats after a string of losses two years ago. That included four districts that contain either all or parts of Orange County, a one-time Republican stronghold. Republicans now hold just seven of the state’s 53 House seats.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Among the tightest contests: The 25th District north of Los Angeles, where GOP Rep. Mike Garcia was trailing Democrat Christy Smith in early returns. He had defeated her in a May special election for a seat left open by Democrat Katie Hill's resignation amid a House ethics probe involving sexual misconduct. Also, the 21st District in the Central Valley, where former Republican Rep. David Valadao was leading Democratic Rep. TJ Cox, who defeated Valadao by 862 votes in 2018.

Republican Darrell Issa was narrowly trailing Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar in the 50th District that mainly comprises San Diego County. Issa, a former longtime congressman, left office in 2018 and moved to a neighboring district to try to get back into the U.S. House. The seat was left open when GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter pleaded guilty to a corruption charge and resigned.

Meanwhile, voters were weighing a dozen statewide ballot measures that could overhaul property tax formulas, overturn a prohibition on affirmative action and redefine the billion-dollar business models of ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft.

The most expensive campaign involved an intense struggle between business and labor groups over the future of app-based ride-hailing and delivery companies.

At stake is a 2019 law that requires companies like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash to treat their drivers as employees, guaranteeing them benefits like overtime, sick leave and expense reimbursement. The companies underwrote Proposition 22 to try to keep their business model that treats drivers as independent contractors.

A state appeals court has ruled Uber and Lyft must comply with the law — unless the measure passes. Approval for Proposition 22, which was backed by more than $200 million in campaign spending by Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, led with 56% of the vote, with about 6 million votes counted.

Elsewhere, “yes” votes for a proposition that would raise some commercial property taxes by up to $12.5 billion per year had a razor-thin margin, with just over 50% of the roughly 6 million votes that had been counted.

Supporters have framed the debate around increasing funding for schools and local governments, who rely primarily on property taxes to pay for their services. Opponents have decried the proposition as a job-killing tax hike in the middle of a pandemic-induced economic downturn.

One of the more emotional measures on the ballot is Proposition 16, which would end the state’s ban on affirmative action programs for government hiring and contracting and admissions to public colleges and universities. The state’s Democratic-controlled Legislature put it on the ballot this year, believing the racial justice protests since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis made it the right time to end the ban.

But “no” votes were leading, with 53% of the votes in early returns.

___

Associated Press writers Michael R. Blood in Los Angeles, and Olga R. Rodriguez and Jocelyn Gecker in San Francisco contributed.